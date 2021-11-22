NESN Logo Sign In

It won’t be long before the cavalry returns to help the Boston Celtics.

The updates Celtics center Robert Williams issued Monday about his condition and that of guard Jaylen Brown should encourage Boston fans this week. Left knee tendinopathy has sidelined Williams for Boston’s last three games, and a right hamstring strain has forced Brown to sit out the last eight matchups. However, the Celtics list both as “probable” to play Monday night against the Houston Rockets, and Williams suggests their respective aliments won’t hamper them once they return.

“I’ve been feeling good, “Williams told reporters following Boston’s shootaround, as seen in a video NBC Sports Boston shared. “We’ve been testing it day to day. As far minutes, whatever minutes I need to take care of my body, obviously the more (I play) the merrier … .”

Rob Williams: "I've been feeling good" pic.twitter.com/5bdlLy461F — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 22, 2021

Having closely watched Brown diligently work toward his comeback, Williams reckons the star will return with a bang.

“Robert Williams said that Jaylen Brown is ‘looking good,’ NBA writer Keith Smith wrote in a tweet. “Williams also confirmed that Brown is ‘still a bucket.’

Robert Williams said that Jaylen Brown is "looking good".



Williams also confirmed that Brown is "still a bucket". — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 22, 2021

Brown is averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season. Williams is averaging 10 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.