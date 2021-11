NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA officially has leveled its ruling on the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons’ skirmish.

Lakers forward LeBron James and Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart grappled Sunday night after James clocked Stewart with an elbow following a free throw attempt.

The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/im0o7fXeoI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2021

The NBA got involved Sunday and officially suspended the Lakers forward for one game, while Stewart was given two games for his role, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.