LeBron James Latest To Enter NBA’s COVID-19 Health, Safety Protocols

LeBron James will miss some time for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 36-year-old entered the NBA’s COVID-19 healthy and safety protocols prior to Tuesday’s clash with the Sacramento Kings, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

James, who announced that he is vaccinated prior to the season, will miss at least 10 days unless he can return two negative tests 24 hours apart sooner.

The Lakers forward already has missed 11 games this season due to an injury before returning against the Boston Celtics and the loss certainly will be massive for Los Angeles as it looks to the right the ship after a slow start.

Through 22 games, the Lakers sit in seventh place in the Western Conference with an 11-11 record.