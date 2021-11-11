LeBron James Shouts Out Cam Newton After Re-Signing With Panthers

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton is back in the NFL where it all began.

The 32-year-old quarterback signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday afternoon to re-join the squad after spending the first nine years of his illustrious career there.

After being released following the 2019 season, Newton signed with the New England Patriots and after and up-and-down stint was released prior to the start of the 2021 campaign and now will go back to where he was a three-time Pro Bowl select and Most Valuable Player.

The news of the signing certainly took social media by storm with seemingly everyone happy for the 2015 MVP, and one athlete who specifically knows a thing or two about returning home got into the mix.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James took to Twitter to shoutout Newton on his big day.

EXTREMELY HAPPY for Cam!! Back where it all started! Shine brother shine!! ??????? — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

James famously began his career as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and then after leaving for the Miami Heat, returned ahead of the 2014-15 season and brought a championship back to Cleveland.