Liverpool Vs. Porto Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online, On TV

Liverpool has thumped Porto repeatedly in recent years

Don’t expect Liverpool to go easy on Porto, despite the low stakes.

The teams will meet Wednesday at Anfield in a UEFA Champions League Group B game. Liverpool clinched first place in Group B with two games to spare. Second-place Porto can secure a place in the Round of 16 if it beats Liverpool, and Atletico Madrid loses to AC Milan in the other Group B Game.

However, visiting Porto has fared poorly against Liverpool recently. The Reds won their last meeting 5-1 on Sept. 28 to extend their run of victories over their Portuguese opponents to three games, dating back to 2018.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool-Porto in the United States:

When: Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+ | TUDN.com

