Don’t expect Liverpool to go easy on Porto, despite the low stakes.

The teams will meet Wednesday at Anfield in a UEFA Champions League Group B game. Liverpool clinched first place in Group B with two games to spare. Second-place Porto can secure a place in the Round of 16 if it beats Liverpool, and Atletico Madrid loses to AC Milan in the other Group B Game.

However, visiting Porto has fared poorly against Liverpool recently. The Reds won their last meeting 5-1 on Sept. 28 to extend their run of victories over their Portuguese opponents to three games, dating back to 2018.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool-Porto in the United States:

When: Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+ | TUDN.com