Lucas Raymond has been nothing short of spectacular for the Detroit Red Wings this season.

Raymond currently leads all rookies in points with nine goals and 12 assists to his effort as a member of the surprising Red Wings.

As Detroit prepares for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night and continues to build to the future, the rookie should play a major part.

