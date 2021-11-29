Brett Favre Hails Mac Jones, Calls Rookie ‘Carbon Copy’ Of Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

The praise for Mac Jones keeps rolling in, but some of it might be a bit excessive.

Brett Favre went there Monday, comparing the New England Patriots rookie to none other than Tom Brady. Favre made the comments during his SiriusXM NFL Radio show.

Here are Favre’s full remarks, as transcribed by Mike Reiss of ESPN:

“It’s premature to crown anyone, a team or player at this point in the season. But, I mean obviously, coach Belichick and Josh McDaniels and the organization chose Mac Jones for a reason. The way he plays, being ready to play instantly and not making mistakes. Really, sort of a young carbon copy of Tom Brady. And it’s obviously way premature to say he is the next Tom Brady, but he plays a lot like him.

“He’s an intellectual player, is not going to beat you with his feet, but his mind and his arm and his pocket presence. He has all those tools. And the team, quite frankly, in all phases is playing exceptionally well and we know they’re well-coached. But a lot can happen between now and the end of the year.”

Jones thew for 310 yards and two touchdowns Sunday afternoon in the Patriots’ 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. However, the rookie’s impressive numbers masked what was an otherwise disappointing performance — his worst of the season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Nevertheless, Jones has played winning football for much of the season and has New England on a six-game winning streak. He and the Patriots will look to maintain their lead atop the AFC East when they visit the Buffalo Bills next Monday night.