NFL Reportedly Reviewing Mac Jones-Brian Burns Play; Discipline Possible

Mac Jones might have to pay for what he did to Brian Burns on Sunday.

After Burns forced a sack-fumble in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium, Jones grabbed at and twisted his ankles, a play many have decried as “dirty.” Carolina Panthers players and coaches were critical of Jones during postgame, with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick defending his rookie quarterback Monday morning.

The NFL is reviewing the play and could fine Jones, but nothing more, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

The NFL will review #Patriots QB Mac Jones grabbing Brian Burns' ankle Sunday as part of its normal process, I'm told. Jones faces a possible fine, but nothing more than that. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2021

Burns suffered an ankle sprain on the play and will have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule revealed Monday afternoon.

As for Jones, he did not get asked about the play during his postgame news conference, but likely will face questions about it this week.