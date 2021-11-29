Mac Jones Lands Worst PFF Grade Of Season For Performance Vs. Titans

NESN Logo Sign In

Was Sunday’s performance against the Tennessee Titans the worst of the season for Mac Jones?

The New England Patriots rookie completed 23 of 32 passes for two touchdowns to go along with zero interceptions in his team’s 36-13 win at Gillette Stadium. However, the impressive stats masked an uneven outing that included red zone struggles and multiple bad plays from Jones.

In fact, Jones was given an overall grade of 51.9 from Pro Football Focus – his lowest of the season. The previous low was the 58.5 he received for his Week 2 performance against the New York Jets.

Here are his PFF grades for each game this season:

It’s important to remember that Jones’ grade doesn’t mean he was bad against the Titans. Rather, it reflects a performance that, compared to others from this season, was subpar. That said, Jones received the lowest grade of any player on the Patriots offense.

Jones now is the seventh-ranked quarterback at PFF.

The Patriots have won six games in a row and will look to make it seven when they visit the Buffalo Bills next Monday night.