Mac Jones Reveals Puzzling New Nickname For Patriots’ Hunter Henry

The New England Patriots on Friday shared a glimpse inside the mind of rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

In a team-produced video segment, Jones was asked to play “word association” with the names of several Patriots teammates, as well as head coach Bill Belichick.

The results? Mostly as expected, with one head-scratcher.

Word association: Patriots teammate edition @MacJones_10 crushed this ? pic.twitter.com/uFEl1iflCF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 26, 2021

Here’s the full rundown of Jones’ choices:

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne: “Energy”

Center David Andrews: “Great teammate”

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor: “Fast”

Tight end Hunter Henry: “He’s the Mallet Man”

Running back Damien Harris: “Powerful”

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon: “Funny”

Safety Devin McCourty: “The old man”

Special teamer Matthew Slater: “The even older man”

Head coach Bill Belichick: “The GOAT”

Mallet Man? Yeah, we don’t know, either. This is the first time we’ve heard the Patriots tight end referred to by that moniker.