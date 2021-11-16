These Are Two Of Most Impressive Mac Jones Stats You’ll See All Season

NESN Logo Sign In

For a “peashooter,” Mac Jones is accumulating some very impressive stats early in his NFL career.

The New England Patriots quarterback is having one of the finest seasons by a rookie signal-caller in recent history. In fact, two of his performances are among the best among freshman quarterbacks over the last decade.

As pointed out by Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Jones owns the second and third spots for rookie quarterbacks with the highest single-game PFF grades since 2012.

They are:

1. Russell Wilson, 2012 (Week 16 vs. San Francisco 49ers)

2. Mac Jones, 2021 (Week 6 vs. Dallas Cowboys)

3. Mac Jones, 2021 (Week 10 vs. Cleveland Browns)

Jones was excellent Sunday in the Patriots’ 45-7 dismantling of the Browns. The Alabama product completed 19 of 23 passes for 198 yards while securing the first three-touchdown-pass game of his career. He completed multiple incredible throws, and demonstrated an ability to throw down the field, and outside of the numbers, with accuracy.

For the season, Jones is completing 69% of his passes for 2,333 yards and 13 touchdowns to go along with seven interceptions.