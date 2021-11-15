Mac Jones Surpassed This Drew Bledsoe Feat In Patriots-Browns

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones continues to prove he’s the real deal with each passing week.

The New England Patriots quarterback made franchise history Sunday during the team’s huge win over the Cleveland Browns. Jones became the first New England rookie quarterback in 28 years to throw three touchdown passes in a single game, something nobody had done since Drew Bledsoe. However, not even Bledsoe managed to do so without throwing an interception until Jones accomplished the feat Sunday, according to the NFL.

“Mac Jones has thrown a career-high 3 pass TD today vs the Browns,” the NFL wrote in a tweet.

Jones is the first NE rookie with 3+ pass TD in a game since Drew Bledsoe (4 TD) in Week 18, 1993 vs MIA. Jones would be the first rookie in franchise history with 3+ pass TD & 0 INT in a single game.”

Jones finished the day having completed 19 of 23 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. His 142.1 rating is the fifth-highest single-game passer rating by a rookie QB in the Super Bowl era (with a minimum of 20 attempts), according to the NFL. Bledsoe’s passer rating against Miami in Week 18 of the 1993 season was 107.6.

Jones’ performance against the Browns impressed NFL observers, ex-New England players and Cleveland opponents alike. Having led the Patriots to a 6-4 record and posted some gaudy stats so far in 2021, Jones has to be a strong contender for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, something Bledsoe also didn’t win after his first pro campaign.