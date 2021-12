NESN Logo Sign In

Marc Staal was a thorn in the side of the Boston Bruins all night long.

Boston was unable to take down the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night, falling by a score of 2-1. The Bruins put up 42 shots in the losing effort.

Staal scored the game-winning goal for the Red Wings in the third period, marking his first of the season.

For more on the Red Wings defenseman, check out the “Bruins Best Comeback” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.