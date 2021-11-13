Marcus Smart Drops Two Straight Wild Dimes As Celtics Battle Bucks

Smart's getting creative with his passes

by

Marcus Smart was in his bag for the Celtics on Friday.

The Boston point guard pulled out all of the stops and dropped two straight wildly impressive dimes for the Celtics as they battled the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden.

First Smart found Grant Williams with a no-look pass through traffic to give the forward one of the easier layups you’ll see in an NBA game. He followed that up with a slick wraparound pass through the paint to Robert Williams with equal success.

Now that’s just some pretty basketball.

