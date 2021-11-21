Marcus Smart Just Had One Of Most Marcus Smart Plays Of All-Time

NESN Logo Sign In

Even with a huge lead, Marcus Smart is willing to put it all on the line.

The Boston Celtics point guard did just that as the squad boasted a 23-point lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night at TD Garden.

Smart stripped Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and then dove right down on the loose ball without a second thought and after wrestling it away, kicked it to Al Horford who fed Jayson Tatum for a vicious dunk to extend the Boston lead.

Maybe the Celtics didn’t necessarily need the play with such a big lead, but the crowd certainly loved it.