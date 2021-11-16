Marcus Stroman doesn’t know who his next Major League Baseball team will be, but it sounds as if he knows who it won’t be.
The free agent pitcher, who had been with the New York Mets since 2019, probably will be a coveted pitcher with teams eyeing his services.
Stroman always has been vocal on Twitter, and that was no different Tuesday when one user of the social media platform tagged Stroman in a tweet that had the pitcher photoshopped in a New York Yankees uniform.
Here’s how he replied:
Another Twitter user chimed in asking why Stroman hated the Yankees so much.
“You mad because that crazy payroll continues to let you down year after year?,” Stroman replied. “Get off my page and go communicate with the front office bitter boy.”
There then was this reply after it was pointed out the Mets had the third-highest payroll and failed to reach the postseason.
“Yankees haven’t won a World Series since 2009,” Stroman said. “They routinely spend more than any other team and acquire the biggest names at every trade deadline. The way they spend and players they get should result in much more success than they?ve had…you don’t agree?”
Well, it’s hard to argue the amount of money the Yankees have spent and still have yet to reach the World Series, let alone win one, in over 10 years.
Maybe that will change in the 2022 season, but if they do indeed get to the Fall Classic, it’s probably a safe bet that Stroman won’t be part of the Yankees roster.