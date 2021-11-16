NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Stroman doesn’t know who his next Major League Baseball team will be, but it sounds as if he knows who it won’t be.

The free agent pitcher, who had been with the New York Mets since 2019, probably will be a coveted pitcher with teams eyeing his services.

Stroman always has been vocal on Twitter, and that was no different Tuesday when one user of the social media platform tagged Stroman in a tweet that had the pitcher photoshopped in a New York Yankees uniform.

Here’s how he replied:

Another Twitter user chimed in asking why Stroman hated the Yankees so much.

“You mad because that crazy payroll continues to let you down year after year?,” Stroman replied. “Get off my page and go communicate with the front office bitter boy.”