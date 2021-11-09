Markieff Morris Speaks Out After Violent Incident With Nikola Jokic

NESN Logo Sign In

Markieff Morris apparently doesn’t plan to dwell on what happened Monday night in Denver.

Morris caught the ire of a fuming Nikola Jokic after he issued a hard take foul on the reigning NBA MVP. Jokic retaliated by aggressively shoving Morris, who had his back turned to the Nuggets big man.

For a moment, it seemed as though Morris would need a stretcher to leave the Ball Arena floor. Fortunately for the Miami Heat forward, he was able to head to the locker room under his own power. Both he and Jokic were ejected for the late-forth quarter ordeal.

Morris did not meet with the media after Denver’s 113-96 win, but he did address the incident via Twitter on Tuesday.

“I love to see the hate! No doubt I took a hard foul which I always do but I’ve never hit a man with his back turned! Luckily we built different over here. I can take my licks and keep pushing. Joker 1 smooth 0 lol.”

Morris’ twin brother, Marcus, also took exception with Jokic’s blindside shot. The Clippers forward voiced his frustration on Twitter, which prompted a response from Jokic’s brothers.

The Nuggets and the Heat are scheduled to meet again Nov. 29 in Miami. Marcus Morris won’t see Jokic until Dec. 29 when Los Angeles hosts Denver.