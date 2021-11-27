Marquee Teams Continue To Expose Flaws Bruins Have This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are 10-7-0 on the season and sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, just one point behind the Detroit Red Wings. While the winning record is nice to see 17 games into the season, there still are glaring issues with the Black and Gold.

Boston dropped its Black Friday matinee to the New York Rangers at TD Garden after another third-period collapse. The game was within reach for the Bruins through the first 40 minutes, and they controlled much of the first. But a late goal in the first in the final seconds by New York was deflating, as we’ve seen so many times this season.

It’s still early, yes, and the Bruins have been victims of bizarre scheduling that has featured two long layoffs already. But it’s becoming frustrating to see the same problems game after game, especially at the hands of marquee teams.

There always will be games when Boston loses games it probably should have won, while stealing games it had no business winning. But this season fans have seen the Bruins lose winnable games and let games get away from them in the third period.

Such was the case Friday when New York potted three unanswered goals in the final frame of its win. Friday’s loss dropped the Bruins to 1-6 against teams who are top-three in their division.

“You have to understand where you are in a game,” B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after the game. “There are going to be goals that are scored because guys are stronger than you or faster than you and they make plays. But you have to play winning hockey at the right time. That’s where we get away from our identity when we have those breakdowns that to me are pretty straightforward.”

The Bruins’ top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak often have carried the team, but they certainly can not rely on one line to get them through the season. Cassidy has hinted at maybe switching up the top line, but hasn’t committed to anything just yet.