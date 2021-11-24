Matthew Judon, Emboldened By Peers, Holding Firm On Mac N’ Cheese Take

NESN Logo Sign In

Matthew Judon isn’t backing down.

Judon on Tuesday baffled many when he attacked macaroni and cheese in a wild rant. The New England Patriots linebacker since has fielded criticism from many, though Bill Belichick couldn’t care less.

But Judon does have some people on his side. Check out these tweets from Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore and New Orleans Saints running back — and former Baltimore Ravens teammate — Mark Ingram:

I second this motion!! Mac n cheese no sirrrrr!!!! — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) November 23, 2021

U a real one fam Mac n cheese super weak — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) November 23, 2021

Here are Judon’s latest tweets on the matter:

Y?all look at this crime. https://t.co/xPeIWlmHqQ — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) November 24, 2021

Hey, to each their own.

Judon and the Patriots have won five games in a row and now are in first place in the AFC East. They’ll look to keep the ball rolling when they host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.