Matthew Judon, Emboldened By Peers, Holding Firm On Mac N’ Cheese Take

Matthew Judon isn’t backing down.
Judon on Tuesday baffled many when he attacked macaroni and cheese in a wild rant. The New England Patriots linebacker since has fielded criticism from many, though Bill Belichick couldn’t care less.
But Judon does have some people on his side. Check out these tweets from Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore and New Orleans Saints running back — and former Baltimore Ravens teammate — Mark Ingram:
Here are Judon’s latest tweets on the matter:
Hey, to each their own.
Judon and the Patriots have won five games in a row and now are in first place in the AFC East. They’ll look to keep the ball rolling when they host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.