Matthew Judon Joins Rare Company And More Patriots-Chargers Final Thoughts

As the New England Patriots shift their focus to this Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers, here are four final thoughts on their 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers:

— Storm Norton: awesome name, awful performance.

The most glaring mismatch on the field Sunday was Norton, the Chargers’ backup right tackle, against stud Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon.

Judon has been one of the NFL’s most disruptive players in his first season with New England, and he flat-out dominated Norton, finishing with 1 1/2 sacks, one tackle for loss and an eye-popping 10 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. PFF charged Norton with eight allowed pressures.

How rare is it for a Patriots defender to record double-digit pressures in a single game? Extremely.

It’s happened just four times over the last 15 seasons, with Judon joining Chandler Jones (11 vs. Indianapolis in 2013; 10 vs. Baltimore in the 2014 divisional round) and Adalius Thomas (11 in Super Bowl XLII) as the only players to do so.

Judon, whose four-year, $54.5 million contract included $32 million guaranteed, has been a slam-dunk signing thus far. Eight games in, he ranks fourth in the NFL in sacks (eight), tied for eighth in QB hits (14), tied for fourth in tackles for loss (11) and sixth in total pressures (39).