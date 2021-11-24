Falcons Head Coach Trolls Matthew Judon Amid Mac N’ Cheese Hysteria

NESN Logo Sign In

The Matthew Judon-macaroni and cheese controversy has become a full-on thing.

The New England Patriots linebacker made headlines Tuesday when he eviscerated the popular dish, which he believes is “disgusting.” Seemingly everyone — other than Bill Belichick, of course — has an opinion on Judon’s divisive remarks.

That includes Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, whose team lost to the Patriots last Thursday.

“I think there’s something wrong with you if you don’t like mac and cheese,” Smith said Wednesday, via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Was Judon wrong? Yes. Has this topic been beaten to death over the last 24 hours? Also yes.

We will say this: Judon said macaroni and cheese is a boring dish that always is the “same thing.” A quick look at this recipe list proves that statement is untrue.