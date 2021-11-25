NESN Logo Sign In

As the saying goes, when life gives you viral macaroni and cheese takes, turn them into Pro Bowl votes. At least, that’s the approach Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is taking this Thanksgiving.

The New England newcomer made headlines in the lead-up to the holiday after he expressed his hatred for macaroni and cheese as a Thanksgiving side dish.

He apparently has been generating quite a bit of conversation on Twitter, but Thursday night he revealed he’s trying to turn the jabs into Pro Bowl votes.

“If y’all gone tag me in all this Mac n cheese help ya boy out and just #ProBowlVote then @man_dammn,” he wrote on Twitter.

Judon has 40 combined tackles and 24 solo tackles through 11 games for the Patriots. The 29-year-old came to New England off of two Pro Bowl seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Fans can’t vote for the Pro Bowl on Twitter until Wednesday, but can do so by following the format shared by Judon between Dec. 1 and Dec. 16.