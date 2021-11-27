Michael Wacha Shares What Red Sox Coaches Like About New Pitcher

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made it official Saturday, announcing the signing of free agent pitcher Michael Wacha.

They reportedly agreed to a one-year contract Friday worth $7 million to bring some depth towards the end of the rotation, filling some of the void starter Eduardo Rodriguez left when he joined the Detroit Tigers this offseason.

Wacha looks forward to the opportunity, sharing what a great fit Boston is for him and how excited he is to play for the fan base.

The right-hander also shared what the Red Sox coaching staff said they liked about him.

“(Manager Alex Cora and pitching coach Dave Bush) did express how they liked my willingness to adapt and to change and my competitiveness to make adjustments out there in the middle of the season and not just keep rolling with things that aren’t working,” Wacha said, via The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

The pitcher saw an uptick in his performance towards the last month of the season for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021, and Boston is willing to bet it can keep that rolling.

He says he “feels like a new man” and is excited to show the Red Sox that as he competes for a rotation spot.