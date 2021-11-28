Michigan Taking Down Ohio State Really Fired Up Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

“The Game” hasn’t been very enjoyable for Tom Brady over the past decade, but the rivalry matchup had the superstar quarterback buzzing Saturday.

Brady, a Michigan product, was all sorts of fired up as the Wolverines put the finishing touches on a 42-27 win over No. 2 Ohio State. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller took to his Instagram story as Hassan Haskins scored the last of his five touchdowns at Michigan Stadium, which served as the dagger into the Buckeyes.

“Let’s go, baby! Let’s go blue!” Brady screamed. “Wooooo! Let’s go! Where you at? Go blue! Let’s go, baby!”

Saturday marked Michigan’s first win over Ohio State since 2011. The Wolverines were far more successful against their longtime rival when Brady called Ann Arbor home, winning three of four head-to-head tilts from 1996 to 1999.

With the win, Michigan earned a spot in the Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines also all but surely will have one of the coveted four spots in the College Football Playoff ranking come Monday.