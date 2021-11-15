Mike Florio Asks Fair Question After Tom Brady’s Brief Press Conference

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady was not in a chatty mood Sunday afternoon in the nation’s capital.

The Buccaneers quarterback clearly had no interest in holding his postgame media availability after Tampa Bay’s 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team. Brady threw for 220 yards — his second-lowest mark of the season — and tossed two interceptions as the reigning Super Bowl champions suffered their second consecutive defeat.

Brady attempted to end his postgame presser after a little over a minute, but he reluctantly — and barely — answered a few more questions after reporters asked him to stay longer. After the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud recapped the brief conference on Twitter, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio followed up with a fair question.

“So does he get ripped for this the way others would?” Florio asked.

The answer to that question almost certainly will be “no.” Such is life when you’re arguably the greatest player to ever play the game.

Brady and the Bucs will try to get back in the win column next Monday when they host the New York Giants.