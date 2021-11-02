Mike Tomlin Takes Parting Shot At Melvin Ingram After Steelers-Chiefs Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Melvin Ingram didn’t seem to enjoy his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he got out.

But Mike Tomlin apparently won’t forget that the veteran linebacker didn’t want to be there.

The Steelers on Tuesday traded Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2022 sixth-round pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Shortly after the news came down, multiple reports indicated that Ingram, who had spent the first nine years of his career with the Chargers, wanted a trade. He was quiet about it and didn’t cause a scene, but it was known that he wanted out.

That was not lost on Tomlin, judging by the comments he made after the deal went down.

“Tomlin thanks Melvin Ingram,” tweeted NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano, “talks of the pitfalls of free agency, then adds “it’s better to have volunteers as opposed to hostages.”

You’ll remember Tomlin said the same exact thing about Le’Veon Bell in 2018, so that tells you all you need to know about how he views the Ingram situation.

The Steelers and Chiefs will face each other in Week 16 on the day after Christmas. That should be fun.