MLB’s Cleveland Team Will Assume Guardians Nickname Beginning Friday

The Cleveland Guardians era officially is upon us.

Merchandise bearing the team’s new logo and name will be on sale both at Progressive Field and on MLBShop.com beginning Friday at 9 a.m. ET. The team also will rebrand its website and social media accounts that day. The gear will spread to other national retailers, such as Fanatics.com, beginning Monday.

According to Joey Morona of Cleveland.com, this process was supposed to begin Monday but was postponed with no explanation. However, the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team — which had filed a trademark lawsuit against the ballclub, reportedly came to an agreement with the franchise Tuesday.

The organization, which had been named the Indians since 1915, announced in July it would adopt the Guardians nickname, roughly a year after announcing it would “undergo a thorough review” of the Indians nickname.