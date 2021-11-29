MLB Free Agency Rumors: What Mets Are Offering Max Scherzer

Scherzer is expected to make his decision before Wednesday

The New York Mets reportedly are prepared to pay up and then some in order to land one of the best pitchers in all of baseball.

A series of reports Sunday night indicated the Mets and Max Scherzer were nearing an agreement on a contract. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman on Monday morning followed up with details on the reported offer New York has sent to the three-time Cy Young Award winner.

“Heard the #Mets offer to Scherzer is in the 3-yr, $129M range — or about $43M on average per season,” Sherman tweeted.

It’s worth noting the Mets’ reported offer is for a three-year pact and not four. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Sunday night suggested a fourth year could be what pushes a Scherzer-New York agreement over the goal line.

Should the Mets and Scherzer finalize the aforementioned deal, the eight-time All-Star would enter the 2022 season as the highest-paid player in the big leagues (barring new, more expensive deals later this offseason). Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout currently owns that title with a 2022 salary of roughly $37.1 million. Mets ace Jacob deGrom and Yankees stud Gerrit Cole currently are set to be the highest-earning pitchers next season with $36 million salaries.

Scherzer is expected to make his decision before Wednesday, as a Major League Baseball lockout all but surely will begin Dec. 1.

