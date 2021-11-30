NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox added to their starting rotation over the weekend when they signed Michael Wacha to a one-year contract. Still, there was some debate as to whether the move might be a precursor to something bigger involving the pitching staff.

After all, the Red Sox lost Eduardo Rodriguez to the Detroit Tigers in free agency. And one could argue Boston needed another starter even before E-Rod’s departure, with questions existing beyond the trio of Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi and Nick Pivetta.

The number of external options since has dwindled, though, as arguably the top three starting pitchers available in free agency this Major League Baseball offseason reportedly found new homes Sunday into Monday: Max Scherzer to the New York Mets (three years, $130 million), Robbie Ray to the Seattle Mariners (five years, $115 million) and Kevin Gausman to the Toronto Blue Jays (five years, $110 million).

So, who’s left for the Red Sox to potentially target on the open market? Let’s examine a few remaining starters, keeping in mind that deals are happening at a rapid pace and that Boston could explore the trade market, as well, if chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom prioritizes additional starting pitching.

Clayton Kershaw, LHP

It still feels like Kershaw will re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the organization with which he has spent his entire MLB career. But if not, it’ll be fascinating to see where he lands. The Red Sox probably are a long shot — maybe he’ll return to his native Texas to join the Rangers or Houston Astros? — but there’s not a more accomplished starter in today’s game. And while health is a concern ahead of his age-34 season, it’s worth noting that Kershaw still was very good when healthy in 2021.

Zack Greinke, RHP

Greinke’s best days are behind him at age 38. So, in some ways, he might not be much of an upgrade over Boston’s current internal options, including Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck. But he’s still worth mentioning based on his track record — six All-Star selections plus a Cy Young Award — and his ability to reinvent himself in the past.

Marcus Stroman, RHP

Stroman is the best starter remaining, with Scherzer, Ray and Gausman coming off the board. And he’d fit in nicely with the Red Sox given his stance on the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old doesn’t throw especially hard, but he pounds the strike zone, keeps the ball on the ground and limits home runs. Whichever team signs him also won’t need to relinquish draft pick compensation, seeing as he was ineligible to receive a qualifying offer after accepting the one he received from the Mets last offseason.