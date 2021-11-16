NESN Logo Sign In

On the day before free agents must decide whether to accept or reject their qualifying offers, it appears Noah Syndergaard will leave New York.

The longtime Mets starting pitcher reportedly is “making progress” on a deal with the Los Angeles Angels, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Tuesday, citing Major League Baseball sources.

Morosi added the deal is for one year, but the situation is “fluid” ahead of Thursday’s deadline to accept or reject New York’s qualifying offer. Syndergaard was tendered a one-year, $18.4 million QO from the Mets, the team he spent the first six years of his MLB career with.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the two sides were in agreement on a one-year contract worth $21 million. This all is pending a physical.

The right-hander missed all of 2020 and made just two appearances in 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and facing some setbacks. Syndergaard revealed at the end of this season that he was “fairly confident” he’d return to the Mets, but it seems plans have changed.

Nothing is set in stone until pen is put to paper, but adding Syndergaard to the Angels certainly makes the team a bit more interesting going into the 2022 season.