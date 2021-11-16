MLB Rumors: José Berríos, Blue Jays Agree To Huge Contract Extension

NESN Logo Sign In

José Berríos has secured the bag.

The Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher has agreed to a seven-year, $131 contract extension with the team, Héctor José Torres Donato and SportsNet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reported, citing sources.

Right-hander pitcher @jolamakina will be announced as soon as Wednesday as one of the Toronto Blue Jays' big signings this offseason. The agreement is expected to be around 7 years and 140 millions for the Puerto Rican. ?? #TeamRubio #PensarNoCuesta pic.twitter.com/ZhY6NPFLSq — Héctor José Torres Donato (@deplaymaker) November 16, 2021

Per source Jose Berrios will sign with #BlueJays for $131 million over seven years pending physical — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 16, 2021

Berríos had been set to enter free agency in 2022 under his old contract, but his new deal will tie him to Toronto through 2028. A source confirmed the deal to MLB Network?s Jon Paul Morosi, and Nicholson-Smith offers insight into its details.

José Berríos has a 7-year deal with the Blue Jays worth around $130 million, source confirms. @ShiDavidi and @bnicholsonsmith have the value at $131MM. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 16, 2021

A 7-year, $131 million deal essentially breaks down as $11 million for Berrios's final arb year followed by $20 million per free agent season for six years



Deal runs through age-34 season



Credit to @JonHeyman who was first on agreement & @jonmorosi who had the seven-year term https://t.co/sWHLcpsUau — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 16, 2021

The Minnesota Twins traded Berríos to the Blue Jays at the July 30 deadline. He went 12-9 with a 3.52 ERA and 204 strikeouts across 32 starts last season.