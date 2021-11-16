MLB Rumors: José Berríos, Blue Jays Agree To Huge Contract Extension

José Berríos has secured the bag.
The Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher has agreed to a seven-year, $131 contract extension with the team, Héctor José Torres Donato and SportsNet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reported, citing sources.
Berríos had been set to enter free agency in 2022 under his old contract, but his new deal will tie him to Toronto through 2028. A source confirmed the deal to MLB Network?s Jon Paul Morosi, and Nicholson-Smith offers insight into its details.
The Minnesota Twins traded Berríos to the Blue Jays at the July 30 deadline. He went 12-9 with a 3.52 ERA and 204 strikeouts across 32 starts last season.
His quality performances convinced Toronto to offer him the largest contract extension in franchise history, surpassing the seven-year, $126 million deal Vernon Wells signed in 2008.