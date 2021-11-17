NESN Logo Sign In

Is Justin Verlander set to take his career in a radical new direction?

Los Angeles Angels officials believe the free agent pitcher prefers to join an East Coast team or the Detroit Tigers, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Monday, citing a source. Despite coming off Tommy John surgery, Verlander, 38, is one of the biggest names on the market and a host of teams are interested in the two-time American League Cy Young award winner’s services.

However, the Angels seemingly ruled themselves out of the Verlander race Tuesday when they agreed to sign Noah Syndergaard to a reported one-year, $21 million contract. Perhaps Los Angeles’ due diligence on Verlander told them they’re geographically out of the running.

The Tigers drafted Verlander in 2004 with the No. 2 overall pick. He pitched for the Tigers between 2006 and 2017 when they traded him to the Houston Astros. Verlander now can choose his next Major League Baseball adventure, and if he intends to relocate East he’ll have some options. Let’s look at some of them.

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported Tuesday three American League East clubs — the Toronto Blue Jays; New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox — “have interest” in Verlander. The New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Nationals and maybe even the Miami Marlins also count themselves among East Coast teams, so they might have a shot at Verlander, given his reported geographic preference.