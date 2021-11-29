MLB Rumors: Mets, Max Scherzer Finalizing Monster Three-Year Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

Max Scherzer is heading back to the National League East.

The star pitcher and the New York Mets are finalizing a three-year, $130 million deal, according to multiple reports. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman first reported the news.

Over the last 24 hours, things had started to trend in the direction of Scherzer landing with the Mets. The fit makes too much sense, as New York already lost Noah Syndergaard and is unlikely to retain Marcus Stroman. While their rotation depth suffers because of that, they now boast the unequivocal best top of the rotation in MLB with Scherzer and Jacob deGrom.

One of the most dominant pitchers in the game, Scherzer was traded from the Washington Nationals to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2021 season. Between the two teams, he went 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA.

The three-time Cy Young winner is 37, and since his birthday falls in July, he will be 40 when his contract is up. The timing of the deal isn’t entirely surprising, as Monday is expected to be one of the busiest days of the offseason.