Red Sox Pick Up Contract Option For Catcher Christian Vázquez

Christian Vázquez will be returning to the Boston Red Sox as the organization picked up his club option to remain under contract through the 2022 season, the team announced Saturday evening.

MassLive’s Chris Cotillo and the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier had reported the news previously.

The Red Sox catcher seemed to confirm it himself by tweeting “#dirtywater,” depicting his excitement.

He also added a much more colorful tweet after the Red Sox announced the move.

So happy to stay in my only house @RedSox pic.twitter.com/suhie98Dbe — Christian Vázquez #7 (@Christian_7_7_) November 7, 2021

Vázquez, 31, has played each of the last seven seasons in Boston, totaling 614 career games. He has hit .259 (527-for-2,035) with 46 home runs and 224 RBI in his career.