MLB Rumors: Reliever Ryan Brasier Signs New Contract With Red Sox

The Red Sox reportedly crossed one player off of their lengthy list of players headed for arbitration Tuesday by agreeing to a new contract with relief pitcher Ryan Brasier.

Robert Murray of Fansided reported the deal was for $1.4 million through the 2022 season, which was confirmed by Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe.

Brasier has been with the Red Sox since 2018, appearing in 134 games through four seasons with the club and posting a 3.39 ERA.

The 34-year-old was limited to just 13 games in 2021 due to a myriad of injuries and personal reasons, most notably taking a line drive to the face during a minor-league outing. But he finally returned to Boston late in the year, posting a 1.50 ERA through 12 innings before totaling four innings throughout the postseason.

Brasier will avoid salary arbitration this season by agreeing to the deal but is arbitration-eligible again in 2023, after which he will become a free agent. Christian Arroyo, Rafael Devers, Kevin Plawecki, Nick Pivetta, Hunter Renfroe, Josh Taylor and Alex Verdugo also are eligible for arbitration this season.