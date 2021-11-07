MLB Rumors: Tim Hyers, Ex-Red Sox Hitting Coach, To Join This Team

Tim Hyers has made his choice.

The former Boston Red Sox hitting coach will work for the Texas Rangers in the same role, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Sunday, citing sources. Hyers had interested a number of teams, reportedly including the New York Yankees, but ultimately decided to join the Rangers.

Hyers was the Red Sox’s hitting coach between 2018 and 2021. Last week he reportedly declined Boston’s offer to remain on the coaching staff in 2022 in order to pursue other opportunities around Major League Baseball.

The Red Sox reportedly are expected to promote assistant hitting coach Peter Fatse to fill the role Hyers vacated.

