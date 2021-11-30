MLS Thanksgiving Day Playoff Game Put Up Historic Viewership Numbers

NESN Logo Sign In

Major League Soccers’ popularity certainly is growing at an impressive rate.

The Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers took the pitch for a Thanksgiving Day conference semi-finals Audi MLS Cup playoff game and even with all of the football going on, still set league viewership records.

The match — which ended as a 1-0 win for the Timbers — was the most-viewed MLS Cup playoff game in the league’s 27-year history and also was the second most-watched game of all-time that wasn’t a championship or All-Star game.

Thankful for everyone who joined us on Thanksgiving. ? pic.twitter.com/Cknsm55Sih — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 30, 2021

The No. 1-seeded New England Revolution look to continue their magnificent season in a semi-finals matchup of their own as they take on the New York City FC. Who knows, maybe this viewership record won’t last long.