Nikola Jokic’s Brothers Take Aim At Marcus Morris After Nuggets-Heat Incident

The spat between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris is turning into a family affair.
Jokic steamrolled Morris after a hard foul in Monday night’s Denver Nuggets against Miami Heat game. It was a nasty play by the reigning MVP, one that got him ejected (Morris was tossed too) and prompted him to be quite apologetic.
Maybe it could’ve stopped there, but then everyone’s brother got involved.
First, Marcus Morris tweeted this out.
Then, without replying directly to that tweet, Jokic’s brothers fired back.
You might be thinking: No way is that the Jokic brothers’ real account.
Believe it, baby!
The Nuggets and Heat will face each other once again at the end of the month. Jokic won’t play Marcus Morris’ Los Angeles Clippers until Boxing Day.