Nikola Jokic’s Brothers Take Aim At Marcus Morris After Nuggets-Heat Incident

The spat between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris is turning into a family affair.

Jokic steamrolled Morris after a hard foul in Monday night’s Denver Nuggets against Miami Heat game. It was a nasty play by the reigning MVP, one that got him ejected (Morris was tossed too) and prompted him to be quite apologetic.

Maybe it could’ve stopped there, but then everyone’s brother got involved.

First, Marcus Morris tweeted this out.

Waited till bro turned his back smh. NOTED ?? — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) November 9, 2021

Then, without replying directly to that tweet, Jokic’s brothers fired back.

@MookMorris2 You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother!Your brother made a dirty play first . If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers — Jokic Brothers (@JokicBrothers) November 9, 2021

You might be thinking: No way is that the Jokic brothers’ real account.