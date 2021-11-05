NESN Logo Sign In

It seems like the Ben Simmons-76ers drama never will end.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Philadelphia fined Simmons his $360,000 salary after he missed the 76ers’ 109-98 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. Wojnarowski, citing sources, reported the 76ers “plan to continue fining him until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations.”

It was a tumultuous summer that consisted of trade rumors and Simmons’ unhappiness in Philly. It only escalated when head coach Doc Rivers threw the guard out of practice, while Joel Embiid said he didn’t want to babysit his teammate.

Simmons has made it clear he wants to get mentally right before rejoining the 76ers, there’s just no timetable as to when exactly he’ll return to the court.

Until then, it appears he’ll be coughing up a nice chunk of change.