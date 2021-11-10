NBA Suspends Nikola Jokić, Fines Markieff Morris, Jimmy Butler

NESN Logo Sign In

If you’re going to play dirty, just don’t be the one to get caught.

Drama between reigning league MVP Nikola Joki? and Markieff Morris entertained NBA fans all day Tuesday after the Denver Nuggets big man gave the Miami Heat forward a healthy shove the night before.

Morris had delivered a cheap foul in the final minutes of the Nugget’s 113-96 win, Joki? retaliated and Jimmy Butler got involved, too.

The beef intensified when Joki?’s brothers hilariously made a twitter account just to trash talk Morris. This league.

The NBA on Tuesday announced a one-game suspension without pay for Joki?. Morris received a $50,000 fine for initiating the altercation with a Flagrant 2, and Butler was fined $30,000 for either having his Heat teammates back or escalating the situation — depending on where your fandom lies.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/LY1p6ooesW — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 10, 2021

Joki? will serve his suspension on Wednesday, Nov. 10 against the Indiana Pacers.