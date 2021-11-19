Nelson Agholor Was About As Wide Open As You Can Get On Patriots TD

Someone probably got an earful after this

by

We wouldn’t want to be the Atlanta Falcons defense right now.

Someone somewhere likely got an earful from the coaching staff after Nelson Agholor scored a touchdown for the New England Patriots at the start of the second quarter Thursday, considering there was no one close to the wide receiver while he reeled in a pass from quarterback Mac Jones.

No, seriously. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the pass had 10.5 yards of separation, which is the most of any touchdown pass from the rookie quarterback this season.

The 19-yard catch was Agholor’s third touchdown of the season, putting the Patriots up 10-0 over the host Falcons after a successful kick from Nick Folk.

