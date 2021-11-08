New Reports Throw Cold Water On Jaylen Brown-Ben Simmons Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

The idea of trading Ben Simmons for Jaylen Brown is a fantastic possibility — for the Philadelphia 76ers.

In what had to have been a leak from the 76ers’ camp, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday the Boston Celtics engaged in conversations about a trade for Philly’s disgruntled star. Charania then noted that any deal would have to include Brown going the other way.

Maybe a case could be made for the Celtics to do that deal, but there are far more reasons why they should pass on a trade centered around Brown and Simmons. That appears to be their thought, as well, according to reports Monday from MassLive’s Brian Robb and the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy.

Wrote Robb: “Multiple league sources were adamant to MassLive.com that the Celtics have no interest in moving the All-Star Brown in the interim, particularly with him under team control for two more seasons at a below-market deal.”

Per league source: Report of Celtics discussing trade with Philadelphia for Ben Simmons is "untrue." — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) November 8, 2021

Perhaps there is a trade package that would get Simmons to Boston, but if the starting point is Brown, it doesn’t sound like that will happen.