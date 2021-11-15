NFL Analyst Called Patriots Top Team In AFC Thanks To Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are 6-4 and all is right in the world again.

A dominant victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Week 10 saw them take the No. 6 seed in the AFC. But with the way the team has been performing on its recent four-game win streak, Boomer Esiason believes they’re a top team in the conference.

“New England, right now, the way that they?re playing, is either the No. 1 or No. 2 team in the AFC,” the CBS analyst said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday.

Esiason was especially impressed with Mac Jones, who perhaps had his best game in the NFL against the Browns and has ascended up the betting board on futures for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

“He made all the throws,” Esiason said. “You can see it. He’s got unbelievable touch. He’s got awareness. He’s got anticipation. The touchdown pass he threw to Hunter Henry, the ball was halfway there before Hunter Henry even got out of his break and it just landed right in his hands perfectly. Even Wiggy could’ve caught that. The kid is doing everything you could ask. It is an impossible position to play for many guys. He’s in the right situation. I told you guys way back when, maybe two months ago, that I thought he was the best quarterback out of the draft, and he’s playing like it.”

Esiason wasn’t the only one talking about New England on Monday, as more and more start to see what’s coming together under Bill Belichick. Which begs the question, are the Patriots really back?