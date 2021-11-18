NESN Logo Sign In

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager seems to think very, very highly of the rookie class representing the New England Patriots.

The NFL analyst depicted just that by ranking three New England rookies on “Schrager’s Fabulous Five” performances from Week 10. And while Schrager admitted he didn’t want to do it — give one team so much recognition on the list of honorees — he couldn’t help it.

The three Patriots included quarterback Mac Jones, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive tackle Christian Barmore. Again, this was a league-wide list that all rookies were eligible for. It makes New England’s representation all the more noteworthy, and speaks very highly of their 2021 draft class.

Barmore ranked fifth.

“Christian Barmore is getting better and better every week, and was dominant against a Cleveland offense that had just signed two offensive guards to massive extensions,” Schrager said on NFL Network. “They’re (Cleveland) built on the run, they’re built up front. And the Patriots defensive line annihilated them. Barmore played 80% of the defensive snaps, had four tackles. He was all over the place in this game and has gotten better and better and better.”

Stevenson, who recorded his first multi-touchdown game, ranked second.

“Our favorite player from the summer, literally the month of August was Rhamondre Stevenson month and then he was like not active for a bunch of weeks earlier season because he fumbled,” Schrwager recalled. “Last two weeks Rhamondre Stevenson is one of the best running backs in football. Damien Harris been out. Rhamondre Stevenson comes in, this guy had 100 yards yet again… Rhamondre Stevenson has been a bowling ball, but he’s also been the most reliable running back in that backfield since his hot streak has come about. I love watching him.”