NFL Officially Fines Aaron Rodgers, Packers For COVID-19 Violations

The NFL has spoken

The NFL officially has fined the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard.

It has been a not-so-great week for the Packers signal-caller as he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and has since been through a self-inflicted media storm after appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” and letting loose a bevy of baffling claims.

The NFL’s investigation into the team is complete, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, and the Packers are being fined $300,000 while Rodgers and Lazard each are being fined $14,650.

This also could just be the beginning if the team doesn’t start adhering to the guidelines more closely as more fines or even the loss of a draft pick could be in the team’s future, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It has been a wild week in Green Bay, but maybe things will start to change now.

