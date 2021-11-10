NFL Officially Fines Aaron Rodgers, Packers For COVID-19 Violations

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL officially has fined the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard.

It has been a not-so-great week for the Packers signal-caller as he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and has since been through a self-inflicted media storm after appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” and letting loose a bevy of baffling claims.

The NFL’s investigation into the team is complete, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, and the Packers are being fined $300,000 while Rodgers and Lazard each are being fined $14,650.

The NFL?s review of the Packers? COVID-19 protocols is done.



Per league source, Packers fined$300,000 for violations of the NFL and NFL Players Association protocols, while Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard were each fined $14,650.



Full story coming on ESPN momentarily — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 10, 2021

This also could just be the beginning if the team doesn’t start adhering to the guidelines more closely as more fines or even the loss of a draft pick could be in the team’s future, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Packers also were made aware that future violations could result in escalated discipline ? possible change of draft position or loss of draft choices. https://t.co/R1J9LN5iN2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2021

It has been a wild week in Green Bay, but maybe things will start to change now.