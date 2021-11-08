Ex-NFL Player Issues Stern Warning To Mac Jones After Brian Burns Play

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL world is piling on Mac Jones.

The Patriots rookie quarterback has taken immense heat for grabbing and twisting the ankles of Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns on Sunday. The play, which took place during the first quarter of New England’s eventual 24-6 win, has drawn criticism from Carolina players and coaches, as well as players from other teams.

And then there’s former NFL offensive lineman Ryan Harris, who issued this stern warning to Jones:

Defenders league wide are gonna make the rookie pay for this. https://t.co/IVGKT14khk — Ryan Harris (@salaams_from_68) November 8, 2021

We’ll see if that comes to fruition.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick defended Jones on Monday morning, but Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was less kind. Rhule also revealed Burns suffered an ankle sprain and will have an MRI to determine the severity of his injury.

The NFL reportedly is reviewing the play, and discipline for Jones is possible.