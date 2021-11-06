NFL Reportedly Snaps Back, Rejects Aaron Rodgers’ Claim From Podcast

The NFL didn't mince words

Aaron Rodgers has had himself a day, but not in a good way.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback hopped on “The Pat McAfee Show” to discuss his recent COVID-19 diagnosis as well as the fallout from it getting out that he is unvaccinated. He claimed to be “immunized” prior to the start of the season.

The interview with the former Indianapolis Colts kicker led massive traction on the internet and also some really head-scratching comments from Rodgers.

One claim that Rodgers made that warranted response from the NFL was when the quarterback said he spoke to a league doctor and was told “it’s impossible for a vaccinated person to get COVID, or to spread COVID.”

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the NFL shared a statement saying: ?No doctor from the league or the joint NFL-NFLPA infectious disease consultants communicated with the player,? the NFL said. ?If they had, they certainly would have never said anything like that.?

It seems like the Rodgers drama may only be beginning.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving
