It appears another battle between Jon Gruden and the NFL is about to begin.

The ex- Raiders head coach reportedly is suing commissioner Roger Goodell and the league on claims that he was forced out of Las Vegas with a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” that led to his ultimate resignation in October.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy released a statement on the lawsuit Friday emphatically denying the accusations.

“The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims,” McCarthy said, via NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The lawsuit comes in the aftermath of Gruden’s private emails with Bruce Allen being leaked. The former president of the Washington Football Team was under investigation for workplace misconduct, so messages between the pair over the course of many years were among 650,000 that were reviewed.

Gruden’s leaked emails were racist, misogynistic and homophobic in nature and the controversy forced his resignation.

The NFL claims of all messages involved in the WFT investigation, no other teams, executives or personnel were incriminated.