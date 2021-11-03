NESN Logo Sign In

No surprises here, but the NFL appears to be reassessing how it enforces its COVID-19 protocols.

Six players were added to the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday after testing positive for the virus — including Aaron Rogers, who lead many to believe he was vaccinated.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback’s positive test means the team will be without him for at least 10 days, causing many to look back his comments about being “immunized” back in August. Rogers reportedly “received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels,” but the NFL denied his alternative treatment as sufficient.

As the world waits to see if any punishment gets imposed on the Packers, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy shared the league will be evaluating its protocols.

“The primary responsibility for enforcement of the Covid protocols within club facilities rests with each club,” the league’s statement said, via NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. “Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing the matter with the Packers.”

This ought to be interesting.