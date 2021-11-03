NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers’ vaccination status was a big question Wednesday when he tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to sit out of the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

Rodgers revealed in August that he had been “immunized,” but wouldn’t judge any of his teammates if they chose to not get vaccinated. So when reports surfaced that the quarterback in fact was not vaccinated, many began to wonder whether he told the truth.

Well, technically he didn’t say he was “vaccinated,” just “immunized” — although Rodgers evidently doesn’t know what that word means. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Rodgers “received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels and asked the NFL to review his status.” The league denied it and considered him unvaccinated because his treatment “did not provide any documented protection from the coronavirus.”

Rodgers now will be away from the Packers for at least 10 days.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Wednesday that his team has closely followed the NFL’s COVID protocols, but in a world where social media and technology rule everything around us, it’s pretty obvious to figure out Rodgers has violated those rules a few times.

Regardless, there are some things that need clarification.